1.9 million passengers travelled with SAS in January (+3.2%)

The number of customers travelling with SAS increased by 3.2% compared to last year. Punctuality showed a sharp increase by nearly 14 percentage points and regularity remained at high levels.

Total capacity (ASK) and revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) increased by 1.5% and 2.8%, respectively, compared to the same month last year. The growth was driven by increased demand on Intrascandinavian, European and Domestic routes. The increase in demand is reflected in an improved passenger load factor (+0.8 percentage points). Preliminary unit revenue and passenger yield were in line with the same period last year at 0.64 SEK and 0.98 SEK respectively.

– It is satisfactory to note that our improved operational quality, customer offering and introduction of new fuel-efficient aircraft, enables SAS to strengthen its position and gain market share in our home markets. We are also encouraged by the increased interest among our customers to voluntarily add Sustainable Aviation Fuel (i.e. biofuel) to their SAS-tickets. Since the introduction of this option, almost 10,000 travellers have chosen to buy biofuel to their journeys. This shows that a growing number of customers share our view on the importance of contributing toward more sustainable air travel, says Rickard Gustafson, CEO of SAS.

After evaluating the Coronavirus situation in China, SAS has decided to close sales until March 15 and suspended all flights to and from Shanghai and Beijing from 31 January until 29 February. The safety of passengers and employees is our highest priority and SAS continues to monitor the situation in close dialogue with relevant authorities.

SAS scheduled traffic Jan20 Change1 Nov19- Jan20 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 3 490 1.5% 10 759 0.8% RPK (Mill.) 2 292 2.7% 7 365 2.0% Passenger load factor 65.7% +0.8 p.p. 68.5% +0.8 p.p. No. of passengers (000) 1,889 3.1% 6,119 1.4%

Geographical development, schedule Jan20 vs. Jan19 Nov19- Jan20 vs. Nov18-Jan19 RPK ASK RPK ASK Intercontinental -0.1% -0.4% 0.2% 1.4% Europe/Intrascandinavia 5.3% 2.8% 4.0% 0.6% Domestic 3.7% 2.7% 1.3% 0.1%

SAS charter traffic Jan20 Change1 Nov19-Jan20 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 164 1,7% 499 3.6% RPK (Mill.) 152 2,9% 461 4.4% Load factor 92.7% +1.1 p.p. 92.4% +0.7 p.p. No. of passengers (000) 0,053 5.9% 0,141 6.8%

SAS total traffic (scheduled and charter) Jan20 Change1 Nov19- Jan20 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 3 654 1.5% 11 258 0.9% RPK (Mill.) 2 444 2.8% 7 826 2.2% Load factor 66.9% +0.8 p.p. 69.5% +0.8 p.p. No. of passengers (000) 1,942 3.2% 6,260 1.5%

1 Change compared to the same period last year. p.p. = percentage points

Preliminary yield and PASK Jan20 Nominal change FX adjusted change Yield, SEK 0.98 -0.6% -2.8% PASK, SEK 0.64 +0.6% -1.6% Jan20 Punctuality (arrival 15 min) 88.7% Regularity 99.1% Change in total CO 2 emissions, rolling 12 months -2.8% Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometre -2.6% Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions 45%

February 7, 2020 11:00