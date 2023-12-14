SAS increases flights to North America and Asia in the summer programme

SAS is responding to heightened travel demand by expanding its flight services to North America and Asia in its upcoming summer programme starting March 31, 2024. The airline will increase frequencies and capacity on various routes:

Copenhagen-New York (JFK) route will add up to two daily flights using Airbus A321LR alongside the existing daily flights to New York-Newark Airport from Scandinavian capitals.

Copenhagen-Boston flights will escalate from six times a week to daily, with Airbus A350 aircraft doubling available seats and enhancing cargo transport.

Copenhagen-Toronto will see an additional fourth weekly flight, featuring a new departure time to facilitate better connections.

Routes to Shanghai and Tokyo will increase from three to four times a week, augmenting both seat and cargo capacity.

To meet Easter travel demand, SAS is extending Bangkok services with a weekly flight until April 20th.

These additions aim to enhance connectivity and accommodate increased passenger and cargo needs, catering to destinations including various cities in North America such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami (until April 7), and Toronto, alongside Asian destinations like Tokyo, Shanghai, and Bangkok.