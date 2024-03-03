Sanctions impact: Surge in Russian aviation incidents (196) reveals a troubling trend

The number of aviation incidents in Russian airspace rose by 25% in 2023, reaching a total of 196, as reported by the Aviation Safety Network. Experts attribute this alarming increase to Western sanctions, causing a lack of spare parts and maintenance support from Western aircraft manufacturers.

Around 150 of these incidents involved larger Russian airliners, and aviation analyst Jan Ohlsson warns that flight safety is likely to further deteriorate due to the challenges faced in obtaining essential spare parts. Ohlsson notes that some Russian airlines resort to sending planes to Iran for maintenance and using pirated or smuggled spare parts, resulting in increased risks for passengers.

The sanctions are significantly impacting the country’s aviation sector, leading to financial strain, operational challenges, and potential compromises in passenger safety.

Source: SVT Nyheter