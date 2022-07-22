Saltchuk Aviation orders three additional 767-300 Boeing Converted Freighters with an option for one more

Boeing and Saltchuk Aviation today announced the airline group placed an order for up to four more 767-300 Boeing Converted Freighters (BCF). The deal includes three firm orders and one option for the efficient medium widebody freighter with the lowest operating costs per trip, and excellent payload and range capability.

“We continue to see long-term air cargo trends that support fleet growth in the markets served by our three air cargo brands, and are excited to expand our partnership with Boeing,” said Betsy Seaton, President and CEO of Saltchuk Aviation. “Converting these 767-300ER will bring highly-reliable capacity to our network, and backed by Boeing’s OEM expertise, we expect these freighters to operate in our fleet for the next 15-20 years.”

Saltchuk Aviation is most widely known for its three cargo operating brands: Aloha Air Cargo, Northern Air Cargo and StratAir. The family of companies provide services to Hawaii and Alaska, as well as destinations throughout North America, Central America, the Caribbean and South America.

Saltchuk Aviation placed its first order with Boeing for four firm 767-300BCF in early 2021. The first 767-300BCF as part of the initial deal was delivered to the carrier earlier this month. Saltchuk Aviation’s carriers have operated 767 converted freighters in their respective fleets alongside 737 freighters since 2016.

The 767-300BCF is the world’s most efficient medium widebody converted freighter and can carry up to 51.6 tonnes (113,900 pounds) up to 6,190 kilometres (3,345 nautical miles).

“We are honoured that Saltchuk Aviation has again selected the highly-versatile 767-300BCF as its freighter of choice to unlock global air cargo opportunities,” said Kate Schaefer, vice president of Boeing’s commercial modifications, engineering & specialty products business. “With our OEM advantage, we are committed to providing Saltchuk Aviation with the capacity it needs for growth now, and supporting their Boeing Converted Freighter fleet well into the future.

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 21, 2022