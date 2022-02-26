Russian airline S7 to cancel all flights to Europe

Russian airline S7 cancels all flights to Europe from February 26 to March 13 on the back of “airspace closing by several European countries”, the airline said.

Flights to 16 cities will be cancelled in total.

“S7 Airlines made the decision in connection with airspace closing to cancel all air carrier’s flights to Europe from February 26 to March 13. These are flights to Burgas, Varna, Munich, Vienna, Dusseldorf, Berlin, Verona, Bologna, Milan, Alicante, Barcelona, Larnaka, Pathos, Thessaloniki, Nice, and Paris. Sales of tickets to these flights after March 13 are temporarily suspended,” the company said.

Source: Russian Aviation