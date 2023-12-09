S7 Airlines Boeing 737-800 makes emergency landing in Novosibirsk with its two engines emitting flames

In a serious incident, an S7 Airlines Boeing 737-800 registered VQ-BKV (illegally re-registered RA-73665) on flight S7 2502 from Novosibirsk to Moscow Domodedovo faced a terrifying situation as both engines emitted a series of bangs and streaks of flames during takeoff. Passengers reported flames and explosions before the pilot made a safe emergency landing, attributing the engine fires to issues with jet fuel.

When both engines stalled, the plane was barely 200 metres above the ground.

All 175 passengers eventually boarded another plane to reach Moscow after an eight-hour delay. Investigations pointed to engine surging causing “micro-explosions.”

These events happened in the context of heightened concerns over Russian plane safety following other recent incidents.