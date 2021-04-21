New flights from Cologne/Bonn to Moscow Domodedovo with Russian airline S7 by Airbus A320neo

A new airline for Cologne/Bonn Airport: On 6 May, the Russian airline S7 Airlines will be taking off for the first time from Cologne/Bonn with a flight heading for Moscow. S7 will be operating weekly flights from the Rhineland airport to Moscow-Domodedovo (DME).

With the Airbus A320neo, they will be using one of a new generation of aircraft for the route to Moscow – with improved fuel consumption and reduced CO2 emissions, this aircraft is also up to 50 percent quieter than its predecessor.

“At the beginning of May, we will be welcoming a new airline to Cologne/Bonn – S7 Airlines. This is a very positive signal for our airport – we are pleased to be adding a new route and are looking forward to working with S7, who will be using a state-of-the-art aircraft – the A320neo – for their flights from our airport, one that is quieter and more efficient than its predecessor,” said Johan Vanneste, President & CEO of Flughafen Köln/Bonn GmbH.

Every Thursday, an S7 Airlines flight will take off from Moscow-Domodedovo at 12:30 on its way to Cologne/Bonn, with an arrival time of 14:55 in Cologne/Bonn. The return flight will leave on the same day (take off in Cologne/Bonn at 15:55, arrival in Moscow-Domodedovo at 20:10).

S7 Airlines is a member of the international airline alliance oneworld which means that there are many other attractive connection options. S7 is a full-service carrier and offers economy class as well as business class seats. Flights to Moscow-Domodedovo (DME) are available for booking on www.s7.ru. Travellers can make use of the S7 Airlines hotline: 0800 081 6022.

Domodedovo Airport is the second largest airport in Russia’s capital city and is situated 35 kilometres to the south of the city centre. With more than twelve million inhabitants, Moscow is the largest city in Europe and is also the political, economic, academic and cultural centre of Russia, with universities as well as countless churches, theatres, museums and galleries.

The Russian airline S7 Airlines, which is based in Moscow, was founded in 1992, at that time under the name Siberia Airline. It operates around 120 flights a day and is one of Russia’s most popular airlines.

20.04.2021