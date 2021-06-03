German aviation authorities deny Russian S7 Airlines to operate flights to/from Germany

Russian airline S7 Airlines was forced to cancel its return flight between Berlin and Moscow (flight S7 3575 and 3676) on 1 June after Germany’s aviation authorities denied permission for the airline to operate the flights.

“Though the air carrier has been performing flights to Germany since October 2020, in accordance with the permission from Russia’s civil aviation watchdog Rosaviatsiya. No problems emerged up to this day,” a statement from the airline said. “S7 Airlines plans to settle the current permission problem in the regular course of business.”

All passengers of the cancelled flights will get a full refund.

The reason for the cancellation is not yet known, but may be related to the recent escalation between Belarus and Europe after a Ryanair plane was hijacked by Belarusian authorities. Russia is supporting Belarus in this issue and denied a Lufthansa flight to Moscow to use a new route around Belarus, which is now off-limits for European airlines.