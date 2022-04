Wizz Air and Ryanair report sharp increases in March passenger traffic

Wizz Air Holdings reports March 2022 passengers up 415% to 2.4 million, with a load factor up 23.7 points to 86.2%, ASKs up 294%, and RPKs up 439%.

Ryanair Holdings reports March 2022 passengers at 11.2 million, with a load factor of 87%.

Ryanair Holdings plc today (Monday, 4 April) released March traffic statistics as follows:

MAR 2021 MAR 2022 TRAFFIC 0.5m 11.2m2 L. FACTOR 77% 87%

Ryanair operated over 67,800 flights in March with an 87% load factor.

Rolling Annual TRAFFIC 27.5m 97.1m L. FACTOR 71% 82%

PRIOR MONTHS GUESTS LOAD FACTOR October 11.3m 84% November 10.2m 86% December 9.5m1 81% January 7.0m1 79% February 8.7m1 86% March 11.2m2 87%

1 Dec, Jan & Feb traffic was badly affected by Omicron restrictions.

2 Mar traffic was impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine which caused 2,000 flights to/from Ukraine to be cancelled in March due to airspace closures.