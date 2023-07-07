Without a response from Ryanair, Belgian-based pilots confirm strike on 15-16 July

Pilots based in Belgium for the low-cost airline Ryanair have planned a strike for July 15 and 16, which is expected to affect up to 50,000 passengers at Brussels South Charleroi airport. Brussels Airport is served from foreign Ryanair bases and will not be affected.

The pilots are protesting the reduction of one day of rest starting from October 2023 and demanding the return of pay cuts implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The strike is expected to cause significant disruptions, and tensions between the pilots and the company have been escalating. Ryanair has not responded to the strike announcement or addressed the pilots’ concerns.

Passengers affected by flight cancellations are entitled to alternatives or refunds, along with additional compensation according to consumer protection regulations.

The pilots’ unions have indicated that further actions may continue until October 2024.