Navigate
  • Bart Noëth in Ryanair On 6 September 2022, 22:30

Will Ryanair closes Brussels Airport base? Staff called in on Wednesday for important meeting

Tweet Share G+ Share Pin It

The recent threat of Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary to quit Brussels Airport might come true after all. The Irish low-cost airline calls in its Brussels based employees on Wednesday at noon for an important update.

The memo is directed to the cabin and cockpit crew based at Brussels Airport. Hence, the airline might continue operating to and from the Belgian capital yet from other bases.

Most likely, the airline decided to close the Belgian base, where aircraft are staying overnight with crew living or staying around the airport.

Only a few days ago, O’Leary told Belgian press that the option is there to drop Brussels Airport as a base as from Winter season 2022/2023.

For Brussels Airport South Charleroi, the CEO might reduce flights as well. “If we can have a better deal at another airport, we will move there,” O’Leary said.

Michael O’Leary denounces the introduction of the recently introduced Belgian embarkation tax. “On top of that stupid tax, the ceo of Brussels Airport has made the decision to raise prices,” it sounds aggrieved.

Aviation24.be will provide an update on this news once available.

 

Bart Noëth: Bart has been working in the Belgian aviation industry since 1996. In 2021, he became a voluntary firefighter/EMT. He is spending his free time with his rugrats, girlfriend, family and friends. He loves to travel, wines and dines and supports his favourite football squad KV Mechelen. He is an Ironman 70.3 finisher and dreams of completing a full distance.
Related Post
  1. 48 Belgian pilots sue Ryanair to get their wages back at pre-Corona level

    After having twice staged a strike (in June and July), 48 Ryanair pilots based in…

  2. A Ryanair plane blocks Tenerife South runway for four hours

    The passengers spent an hour inside the plane before returning to the ground The incident…