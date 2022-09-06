Will Ryanair closes Brussels Airport base? Staff called in on Wednesday for important meeting

The recent threat of Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary to quit Brussels Airport might come true after all. The Irish low-cost airline calls in its Brussels based employees on Wednesday at noon for an important update.

The memo is directed to the cabin and cockpit crew based at Brussels Airport. Hence, the airline might continue operating to and from the Belgian capital yet from other bases.

Most likely, the airline decided to close the Belgian base, where aircraft are staying overnight with crew living or staying around the airport.

Only a few days ago, O’Leary told Belgian press that the option is there to drop Brussels Airport as a base as from Winter season 2022/2023.

For Brussels Airport South Charleroi, the CEO might reduce flights as well. “If we can have a better deal at another airport, we will move there,” O’Leary said.

Michael O’Leary denounces the introduction of the recently introduced Belgian embarkation tax. “On top of that stupid tax, the ceo of Brussels Airport has made the decision to raise prices,” it sounds aggrieved.

Aviation24.be will provide an update on this news once available.