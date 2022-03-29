Vitoria Airport (Spain) launches route to Charleroi Brussels South (Belgium) with Ryanair

From now on, the new link will operate two weekly frequencies to this destination, Tuesdays and Saturdays

It is the third regular international destination that will operate this summer from the Álava infrastructure, in addition to Cologne and Milan-Bergamo

Vitoria Airport today welcomed the first flight from the Charleroi airport in Belgium. From now on, Ryanair will operate two weekly flights to this destination, Tuesdays and Saturdays, which allows users of the Alava aerodrome to get closer to the heart of Europe.

This new route to Belgium joins the other two international links that operate from Vitoria, Cologne and Milan-Bergamo. An important operation as Charleroi is strategically located to serve the Benelux and even the westernmost part of Germany.

This route, for which the Ryanair company will use a Boeing 737-800, has been inaugurated first thing in the morning. At 08:20 the flight of the new route landed from Charleroi Brussels South Airport, located just one hour from the centre of the Belgian capital.

This new destination will help to connect with a highly-populated area of ​​Europe, vital for trade and industry on the continent, and will strengthen the commercial, social and cultural link between the Basque Country and Belgium and its area of ​​influence.

March 29, 2022