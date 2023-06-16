Uproar on Ryanair flight to Tel Aviv when stewardess called the destination country Palestine

André Orban
During a Ryanair flight from Bologna, Italy to Tel Aviv, a stewardess caused an uproar by repeatedly announcing over the Public Address system that the final destination was “occupied Palestine.”

Despite passengers’ requests to correct herself, the stewardess refused, leading to a commotion on the flight. Passengers attempted to identify and photograph the stewardess but were threatened with arrest upon landing.

Ryanair apologised for the incident, attributing it to an “innocent mistake” by a junior crew member, which was immediately corrected by a senior crew member.

