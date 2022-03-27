Update of Ryanair app doesn’t go as planned, passengers report many problems

The flight app and the website of Ryanair are currently causing headaches for the low-cost airline and for the many passengers. A planned update on 24 March didn’t go as expected, the problems have been ongoing throughout the weekend and still today (Sunday). Ryanair acknowledged the technical issues, but couldn’t provide a timeframe for a solution. 

Passengers rushed onto the Ryanair social media channels to complain about the website/app, among others: future bookings not visible, not possible to check in online, seat allocations gone wrong and so on …

Emilia Cocostegüe Paredes wrote: “I was supposed to book my flights and neither website nor app are functioning. And now, flights are more expensive!! I miss twice booking my flights because of dysfunctions !! Do I need to pay more to book finally ???? I’m very angry

Karolina Chudzicka said: “Hello! I bought a ticket to Krakow yesterday but I did not receive an e-mail confirming the booking. The ticket has disappeared from my account and I can’t find it because I don’t have the booking number. the money was gone from my bank account. please help. it’s a very urgent flight on sunday!

