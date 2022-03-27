Update of Ryanair app doesn’t go as planned, passengers report many problems

The flight app and the website of Ryanair are currently causing headaches for the low-cost airline and for the many passengers. A planned update on 24 March didn’t go as expected, the problems have been ongoing throughout the weekend and still today (Sunday). Ryanair acknowledged the technical issues, but couldn’t provide a timeframe for a solution.

Passengers rushed onto the Ryanair social media channels to complain about the website/app, among others: future bookings not visible, not possible to check in online, seat allocations gone wrong and so on …

Emilia Cocostegüe Paredes wrote: “I was supposed to book my flights and neither website nor app are functioning. And now, flights are more expensive!! I miss twice booking my flights because of dysfunctions !! Do I need to pay more to book finally ???? I’m very angry”

Karolina Chudzicka said: “Hello! I bought a ticket to Krakow yesterday but I did not receive an e-mail confirming the booking. The ticket has disappeared from my account and I can’t find it because I don’t have the booking number. the money was gone from my bank account. please help. it’s a very urgent flight on sunday!”

Hi, we currently experiencing issues on the website/app, please try again later. Noelia — Ask Ryanair (@askryanair) March 27, 2022

@Ryanair sort your app out properly!! Can't update travel documents for my companions as it keeps saying "an error has occurred" what the hell is going on? Yesterday not functioning at all, today half of it. — Sonia (@vextal) March 26, 2022