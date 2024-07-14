Two Ryanair pilots killed in motorway crash on way to Liverpool Airport

Two men who died in a motorway crash between two lorries and a car were Ryanair pilots heading towards Liverpool Airport, police have said. Captain Matt Greenhalgh, 28, and senior first officer Jamie Fernandes, 24, were in a taxi when the collision happened on the M62 near Warrington on Thursday morning.

The pair died at the scene while the taxi driver is being treated in hospital with serious injuries. A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Cheshire Police is appealing for anyone with information or footage to contact them.

This tragic incident underscores a sobering reality often acknowledged in the aviation community: many crew assert that the most dangerous part of flying is the journey to the airport by car.