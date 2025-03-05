Two men arrested at Dublin Airport after disruptive behaviour on Ryanair flight

Two men were arrested at Dublin Airport on Tuesday evening after causing a disturbance onboard a Ryanair flight from London Stansted. The disruptive behavior prompted the crew to call for assistance, leading to the arrest of the passengers upon landing. The individuals, aged in their 30s and 40s, were taken into custody by Gardaí under the Public Order Act.

Authorities at Dublin Airport responded swiftly to the incident, ensuring the safe handling of the situation upon the aircraft’s arrival. A Garda spokesperson confirmed that both men have since been charged and will appear before the District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice at a later date. No further details on the nature of their behavior have been disclosed.

Investigations into the incident remain ongoing, highlighting the ongoing challenges airlines and airport authorities face in managing disruptive passenger behavior. Ryanair has not yet commented on the event, but similar incidents in recent months have reinforced the importance of strict enforcement against unruly behavior on flights.