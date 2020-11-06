Ryanair tweets about US elections 2020, and it’s hilarious

On social media platform Twitter, Ryanair tweets about the exciting 2020 US elections. The Irish low-cost airline doesn’t leave a chance to joke about it.

The use of social media can also create a boomerang effect, as every Ryanair tweet also attracted a number of dissatisfied customers to their social media channel.

An overview of Ryanair’s recent tweets:

Trump declaring victory this early is like disembarking before the plane has landed we don't recommend#Election2020 https://t.co/xSi1TD59lS — Ryanair (@Ryanair) November 4, 2020

the look of a man who might not have access to Air Force One in the future and will have to fly commercial don't worry Eric, we have €9.99 fares next time you're in Europe#Election2020 pic.twitter.com/4acb5ZiJt4 — Ryanair (@Ryanair) November 5, 2020

Kanye is the type of President that would clap every time Air Force One lands#Election2020 https://t.co/2K4Pjp5Zee — Ryanair (@Ryanair) November 4, 2020

when you're showing your boarding pass and Chrome is still open on your phone#Election2020 https://t.co/L4xBb753t2 — Ryanair (@Ryanair) November 6, 2020

Do you refund cancelled flights? Waiting 7 months. Applied multiple times. — Mick Fox (@mickfox) November 6, 2020

I’ll clap when I receive my refund… Erika told me it would be soon!!! Not sure of her definition of soon….. — andy richardson (@andyric09543552) November 6, 2020

Some cheek to comment on punctuality when the public have to chase refunds for months when initially told it would be only be weeks. — Snichyn 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@snichyn) November 6, 2020