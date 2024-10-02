Travel disruption at Milan Bergamo Airport after Ryanair plane tyre burst incident

Milan Bergamo Airport faced significant disruption on Tuesday after a Ryanair flight from Barcelona experienced a tyre burst upon landing at 07:55. All four tyres of the plane’s rear undercarriage burst, leaving the aircraft immobilised on the runway.

Although the landing itself was not compromised, the runway sustained damage, necessitating urgent repairs. As a result, all flights were delayed, diverted, or cancelled, with normal operations expected to resume by 18:00 local time.

Passengers are advised to check flight statuses, as flights are being diverted to nearby airports like Milan Malpensa and Verona.