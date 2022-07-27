Too many passengers board a Ryanair flight from Charleroi, Belgium

A very hard Summer 2022 for airlines, airports and handling agents. Passengers are trying to travel between strikes and last-minute cancellations. On Monday, 25 July, too many passengers boarded Ryanair flight FR4442 between Brussels South Charleroi, Belgium, and Comiso, Sicily, Italy.

Passengers scheduled on the original aircraft were not able to take a seat forcing them to stay up for about an hour, until a proper solution was found, a passenger said to press group SUDINFO.

Aviation24.be believes that Ryanair used a Boeing 737-800 that can carry 189 passengers to operate the flight but allowed bookings for a Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 which can host 197 passengers. Hence, 8 passengers had no seats available.

Passengers were then told to disembark and board another aircraft. Passengers stated that they had to wait on the tarmac under the sun without proper refreshments.

Finally, the Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 (registered EI-HAT) departed Charleroi with all passengers, albeit with a delay of two hours.

Ryanair has still to respond to Belgian press group SUDINFO.

Source: Le vol Ryanair de Charleroi vers la Sicile de Dimitri et sa famille tourne au fiasco: «Les gens qui n’avaient pas de place sont restés debout» (vidéo)