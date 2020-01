From 20 April, Ryanair will reduce its Brussels Airport fleet by one aircraft: from four aircraft to only three, Raphaël Meulders wrote in Belgian newspaper La Libre Belgique. As there is a possibility that jobs could be lost, Ryanair’s management will travel to Brussels next Thursday to explain the consequences of this decision to its pilots, flight attendants and unions.

Source: Ryanair réduit d’un quart sa flotte à Zaventem: menaces sur l’emploi (La Libre Belgique)