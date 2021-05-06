Ryanair continues to expand in Sweden with a new base and some 20 new routes at Stockholm Arlanda Airport

Ryanair will start flying to Stockholm Arlanda Airport during the winter season 2021 when it will open a base. Initially, this will involve two aircraft and some twenty European destinations, which will mean nearly 90 new weekly departures from Arlanda. A number of destinations are new for the airport and complement Arlanda’s other destinations on offer. In conjunction with the set-up of operations, Ryanair will launch domestic service in Sweden for the first time, to Gothenburg and Malmö from Arlanda.

“It is with great joy that we welcome Ryanair to Arlanda and Ryanair’s continued expansion in the Swedish market. Their large number of destinations is an important addition and complement to the existing range of destinations available at our airports. At the same time, access is improved both within Sweden and outside the country, and this is especially true for the important visiting relatives and friends travel segment. Access will be important in the restart after the pandemic, and more direct routes are important for regional growth and for the tourism industry all across Sweden. We have had a good partnership for many years with Ryanair that we now look forward to developing in the years to come,” says Charlotte Ljunggren, Director of Market & Commercial Development at Swedavia.

Ryanair also continues to expand at Göteborg Landvetter. In addition to the new domestic route to Stockholm, Ryanair is launching service in the autumn to Zagreb, Croatia; Riga, Latvia; and Billund, Denmark.

After a period of absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ryanair is also returning to Malmö Airport. In early June, Ryanair will resume service to the Polish city of Krakow, followed by service to Arlanda in the autumn.