Strike warning at Ryanair France to protest the alleged dismissal of two flight attendants accused of stealing Pringles and soda

Employees of Ryanair, operating in France, have issued a strike warning to protest against the dismissal of two flight attendants. According to radio broadcast France Inter, the incident happened last week: two Ryanair flight attendants took a short break during one of their flights. At the back of the aircraft, they shared a soda and Pringles chips. The purser accused them of not having paid for their threat, which cost €4,30.

On 8 March, a few days after their flights, the two flight attendants received a message from the airline announcing their layoff.

For trade union Syndicat National du Personnel Navigant Commercial – Force Ouvrière (SNPNC), their dismissal is “an illustration of the pursuit of profit at all costs and the professional mistreatment that the company’s flight attendants endure on a daily basis“, explains Stephane Salmon, delegate SNPNC.

He affirms that the work pressure is constant, adding another example: “Flight attendants that have been prescribed more than two days of sick leave often find themselves summoned in a Ryanair office located in Malta.”

Strike warning from 13 March to 18 April

To protest against the situation of the two fired flight attendants and to request free food and drinks to the flight crew members, union SNPNC filed the strike notice. A first in France against Ryanair, according to Salmon.

Most likely the strike will cause flight disruptions and cancellations. Ryanair did not wish to comment on questions asked by France Inter.

Ryanair comment

Aliénor Thérouanne, a Ryanair spokesperson, commented to Aviation24.be that “these claims are false. There have been no dismissals. Any open disciplinary procedures have already been closed with a reminder to the crew involved to ensure they follow the correct procedures in future. Ryanair provides its crew with access to filtered water and an allowance for food and drinks during flights.”

