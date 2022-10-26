Strike days between 28 October and January for Spanish Ryanair ground staff

A strike has been called by Ryanair’s USO union and will affect 22 Spanish airports

There will be 24-hour stoppages in October and January, and partial stoppages in November and December

The USO-Sector Aéreo union has called a strike in the area of ??ground handling services in the companies that make up the Azul Handling group, that is, Ryanair DAC and Ihandling Aviation Airlines Airport, at 22 Spanish airports as of October 28 and until January 2023.

Specifically, the strike is called at the airports of Madrid, Malaga, Barcelona, ??Alicante, Seville, Mallorca, Ibiza, Valencia, Girona, Santiago de Compostela, Reus, Tenerife Sur, Arrecife, Jerez, Santander, Las Palmas, Zaragoza, Fuerteventura, Mahón, Almeria, Valladolid, Tenerife North and Murcia.

In a statement, the union explained that the reason for the strike is the reactivation of the negotiation of the new collective agreement for the handling sector, “paralysed since 2020“.

Workers are called to support 24-hour strikes from 28 October to 1 November and partial strikes every Friday, Saturday and Sunday of November from 04:00 to 07:00, from 12:00 to 15:00 and from 21:00 to 23:00.

Likewise, during the month of December, partial stoppages are called in these same time slots on the 6th, 10th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 22nd and 23rd. On December 8, 11, 30 and 31, the stoppages will be all day, from 00:00 to 24:00.

Finally, during the month of January 2023, 24-hour strikes are called on January 6 and 8.

Source: RTVE