Strict Berlin night curfew diverts Ryanair flight, adding hours to travellers’ journey

Ryanair flight FR2501 from Gran Canaria (LPA) to Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) faced an unusual setback on January 5, 2025, when it was forced to divert to Hannover, 250 km away, due to Germany’s stringent night curfew regulations.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 plane registered 9H-VUR, already delayed and scheduled to land at 22:50, arrived at BER just 90 seconds after the 23:59 “core night” curfew deadline. Despite being in the final stages of descent at 410 metres, permission to land was denied.

The aircraft was rerouted to Hannover Airport, where passengers were later transported to Berlin by bus, adding over three hours to their already delayed journey.

Travellers, already weary from delays, faced an additional 4-hour extension to their return from Spain. Berlin Brandenburg Airport enforces a strict night curfew to minimise noise pollution, a policy common in several European airports. However, critics argue that such rigid adherence to the rules can lead to unnecessary inconvenience.

This incident highlights the balance European airports aim to strike between community regulations and passenger experience, often leaving travellers caught in the middle.