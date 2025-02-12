Stowaway cat finds shelter at Rome Fiumicino airport, Ryanair aircraft grounded for two days

A recent incident at Rome Fiumicino Airport in Italy led to a two-day delay of a Ryanair Boeing 737-800 after a stowaway cat was discovered in the aircraft’s electrical bay. The crew detected meowing sounds during pre-flight checks, prompting maintenance staff to locate the feline in the forward electrical and equipment bay.

Attempts to capture the cat were unsuccessful as it retreated further into the aircraft’s wiring compartments. Despite removing several panels, the cat remained elusive, leading to the cancellation of the flight due to safety concerns. The aircraft was grounded for two days until the cat voluntarily exited through an open door. The specific registration number of the aircraft involved has not been disclosed.

More than 20 years ago, in 2004, a cat got away from his/her stowage on board an SN Brussels Airlines flight. Just at that time, cabin crew opened the cockpit door to provide a meal service. The cat ran into the cockpit and hid in the avionics bay. The crew declared an emergency and returned to Brussels.