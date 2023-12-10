Stockholm Arlanda Airport incident: Ryanair plane evacuated due to smoke in cabin

At Stockholm Arlanda Airport, an emergency unfolded as a Buzz Boeing 737 MAX 8 (reg. SP-RZG) operated by Ryanair and bound for Krakow on flight FR4626 experienced indications of smoke in the cabin before takeoff. Approximately 189 passengers were swiftly evacuated using the plane’s emergency slides, witnessed by onlookers who described the scene as dramatic.

The alarm was raised shortly after the plane departed from the gate, prompting a large-scale emergency response. Emergency services, police, and airport authorities coordinated the evacuation and investigation. While all passengers were safely evacuated, concerns lingered about potential property risks due to the smoke.

With thermal imaging technology, responders detected increased heat within the aircraft, prompting ongoing vigilance to ensure safety. Witnesses noted the involvement of firefighters conducting smoke diving inside the plane during the incident.

As authorities work to determine the cause of the smoke, the focus remains on ensuring the safety of passengers and property at Arlanda Airport.