Spain fines five low-cost airlines €179 million for abusive practices – IATA slams Spanish decision

The Spanish Ministry of Consumer Affairs fined Ryanair, Vueling, easyJet, Norwegian, and Volotea €179 million for imposing extra charges on hand luggage, seat reservations for dependent persons, and other unfair practices.

Key fines were imposed on Ryanair (€107.8M), Vueling (€39.3M), and easyJet (€29.1M).

Airlines call the sanctions illegal and plan individual appeals. This marks the first “very serious” penalties in consumer rights by Spain, emphasising equal rules for all businesses.

IATA slams Spain’s ban on cabin baggage fees

IATA criticised Spain’s decision to ban cabin baggage fees and fine airlines €179M, calling it unlawful and anti-consumer. The association argues the move violates EU pricing freedom, limits consumer choice, and undermines budget airline models.

IATA urges the EU to defend its regulations, emphasising that ancillary fees allow flexibility and keep fares low.