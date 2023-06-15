Ryanair sacks chief pilot over inappropriate behavior towards female colleagues

Ryanair has fired its chief pilot for inappropriate behavior. Aidan M, aged 58, sent sexual messages to nine female pilots who were still in training. Aidan M. reportedly made comments about the women’s bodies, “you have a nice ass,” he sent to one of the victims. He also asked the women all sorts of inappropriate questions about their love live and their sexual relationship. He even asked at least two pilots for pictures of their bodies, which he promised “not to share“.

After an internal investigation, the chief pilot was fired with immediate effect. The married man harassed a total of nine female pilots, aged between 21 and 32. Next to the sexual comments, he also promised them a successful career ahead.

Human resource manager Darrell Hughes announced the resignation in an internal communication adding that the low-cost airline is “determined to ensure that all our people can work in a comfortable and safe environment“.

The chief pilot is also said to have regularly adjusted his timetables so that he could fly together with the women. There was no question of assault or rape.

The 58-year-old has worked for Ryanair for more than twenty years and was promoted as chief pilot in 2020. He was responsible, among other things, for training and flight safety.

The nine victims are currently receiving assistance from Ryanair. One of them has handed in her resignation, another woman has changed base and two others have asked for their schedules to be changed.