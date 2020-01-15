Ryanair’s first Armenia 2020 flights take off from Yerevan

6 new routes from Yerevan and Gyumri for summer 2020

Ryanair celebrated the first flights of its first-ever Armenia winter schedule with the start of its new Yerevan routes to Milan Bergamo and Rome Ciampino, which will both operate twice weekly. These new routes will also continue as part of Ryanair’s Armenia extended Summer 2020 schedule, which will help deliver 198,000 customers to/from Yerevan and Gyumri airports this year.

Ryanair’s Armenia 2020 schedule will deliver:

2 Winter routes from Yerevan to Milan Bergamo (2 pw) & Rome Ciampino (2 pw)

2 Summer routes from Yerevan to Berlin Schönefeld & Thessaloniki (2 pw)

2 Summer routes from Gyumri to Athens (2 pw) & Memmingen (2 pw)

198,000 customers p.a.

148* “on-site” jobs p.a.

To celebrate its new Armenian flights, Ryanair has launched a massive seat sale with fares available from just €18.99, for travel until the end of March which must be booked by Thursday (16 Jan), only on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s Olga Pawlonka said:

“We’re delighted to officially launch our Armenia 2020 schedule, with the start of our new routes from Yerevan to Milan Bergamo and Rome Ciampino. Today marks the start of our first ever winter schedule for Yerevan airport which will help deliver 198,000 customers to/from Yerevan and Gyumri airports this year.

To celebrate, we are releasing seats for sale from just €18.99 for travel from now until the end of March 2020, which are available for booking until midnight, Thursday 16th January. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”

Marcelo Wende, Director of “Armenia” International Airports” CJSC, said:

“We congratulate Ryanair on entering the Armenian market and wish the air company to operate new, successful and safe routes.”

Tatevik Revazian, Chair of Civil Aviation Committee at Government of the Republic of Armenia, said:

“Ryanair has truly put our hidden pearl, Armenia, on the world map! Our government’s decision to remove the departure tax for new routes has more than doubled already existing routes to Europe. We warmly welcome Ryanair travellers.”

Susanna Safaryan, Chair of the Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economy of Armenia:

“The availably of cheap direct flights is an important precondition for choosing a new travel destination. The entrance of two European low-cost airlines into the Armenian market makes our country more accessible and appealing for travellers from Europe. This will not only strengthen the connection between Armenia and Europe but also promote the growth of the number of tourists visiting Armenia in 2020. We welcome all visitors of Armenia and wish them an enjoyable and memorable stay in our hospitable country”

14 Jan 2020