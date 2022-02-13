Ryanair will link Vitoria (Basque region) to Brussels South Charleroi from 29 March

Ryanair also returns from Vitoria to Cologne in May

Ryanair will fly from Foronda Airport in Vitoria-Gasteiz to Brussels South Charleroi from March 29. This route had been announced almost two years ago, but had not yet been launched. Although there is still more than a month left for the first Vitoria-Brussels flight, it is already possible to book the flights that will connect the capital of the province of Alava in the Basque region with the capital of Europe.

This new route from Foronda will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays and will connect Vitoria-Gasteiz airport with Charleroi airport. The flights will depart from Vitoria on Tuesdays at 08:55 and Saturdays at 09:10. The departure from Charleroi will be very early: at 06:40 on Tuesdays and 06:55 on Saturdays.

Charleroi airport is the second airport of Brussels, 50 kilometres away. To get to the airport there is a shuttle bus that leaves from Gare Du Midi. The journey takes about 50 minutes and there are connections from 03:15-03:30 in the morning.

Cologne/Bonn relauched from Vitoria

Ryanair thus adds the seventh link that will fly from Vitoria this summer. There are currently Ryanair flights to Milan Bergamo, Seville, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca and Alicante. These links will also be maintained in the summer by Ryanair, while Binter has cut flights.

In addition, from May 2 the connection between Vitoria and Cologne also returns with flights on Mondays and Fridays. This combination of Monday and Friday flights departs from Vitoria on Fridays at 16:30 and returns from Cologne at 12:55 on Mondays. The flights are already on sale.

Source: Gasteiz Hoy