Ryanair will fly from Cork to two new destinations next year: Brussels South Charleroi and Rhodes

Ryanair is expanding Irish airport Cork’s routes for 2024, introducing flights to two new European destinations: Brussels South Charleroi, Belgium, and Rhodes, Greece.

The airline will fly from Cork to Brussels South Charleroi Airport twice a week starting from the end of March, with flights scheduled on Wednesdays and Sundays. Additionally, they’ll launch the first direct flight from Cork to Rhodes, Greece, operating twice weekly from June 1st to the end of October.

Tickets for both destinations are available on Ryanair’s website.

Cork Airport anticipates its busiest year yet, surpassing pre-pandemic figures, with an estimated 2.75 million passengers expected in 2023, marking a substantial 22% growth in a year.