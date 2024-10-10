Ryanair welcomes reversal of Braga, Portugal, court ruling on baggage policy compliance

Ryanair has welcomed the Braga District Court’s decision to reverse its September 10th ruling against the airline’s baggage policy. The court had originally ruled that Ryanair could not apply additional fees for oversized cabin bags, but this decision has now been annulled.

Ryanair emphasised that its bag policy, allowing one free cabin bag and charging for oversized luggage, complies with EU law and previous rulings, including the European Court of Justice’s (ECJ) decision in the “Vueling” case.

Ryanair looks forward to a rehearing where it will further clarify the legality of its policy.