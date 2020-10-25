Ryanair wants to lay off staff at Belgian bases, but rehires cheaper crew through CrewLink

It was announced recently that Ryanair wants to lay off pilots and cabin crew in its Belgian bases at Brussels Airport and mainly at Brussels South Charleroi Airport, and asks unions to reduce wages.

According to Didier Lebbe from Christian union CNE/ACV, the wages are already at the legal minimum. But there is worse: at the same time, Ryanair is recruiting crews for Belgium (as well as for Spain and Portugal) in regions of Europe with lower wages to replace the staff made redundant.

To prove his point, Lebbe posted the copy of a picture from YouTube of Irish recruitment agency Crewlink advertising those jobs.

The union calls on Belgian Ministers Pierre-Yves Dermagne and Georges Gilkinet to intervene and have the Belgian law implemented: Ryanair should be discussing in the framework of the Renault procedure for collective layoffs.

Ryanair veut licencier son personnel et demande aux syndicats de revoir les salaires à la baisse alors qu ils sont au minimum légal. Et en même temps ils recrutent dans les régions pauvres d Europe pour remplacer les licenciés https://t.co/M26ruPoALJ@PYDermagne @GeorgesGilkinet — Didier LEBBE (@DidierLebbe) October 25, 2020

YouTube movie: Crewlink Recruitment Information (dated 25 August 2020) – Check 8:59