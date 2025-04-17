Ryanair urges Walloon Govt to fix Charleroi Airport security staff shortage before Easter rush

Ryanair is demanding urgent action from the Walloon Government to address severe security staff shortages at Brussels South Charleroi Airport, which have caused over 2,000 passengers to miss flights in April due to delays of up to 90 minutes. With only half of the airport’s 11 security lanes operational, the airline warns of even greater disruption over the busy Easter weekend.

Despite repeated warnings over the past four months, Ryanair says Charleroi Airport management has failed to resolve the issue. The airline proposes two emergency solutions: allowing a second security provider or deploying trained army personnel to fully open all lanes.

COO Neal McMahon criticised the airport’s inaction and called for immediate intervention to protect passengers, especially families, from long queues during the holiday travel peak.