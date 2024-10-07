Ryanair unveils Winter 2024 Lapland flights from Brussels Charleroi: A magical Christmas adventure

Ryanair has announced its Winter 2024 schedule for flights to Lapland from Brussels Charleroi, offering three return flights per week to Rovaniemi starting from October 29, 2024.

Known for its winter wonderland experience, Lapland offers breathtaking snowy landscapes, husky and reindeer rides, ice hotels, and festive adventures, including visits to Santa Claus.

Jade Kirwan, Ryanair’s Head of Communications, highlighted the magical experiences awaiting families, encouraging early booking to secure the best fares. Flights are available now on Ryanair’s website.