Ryanair unveils record winter schedule for Pozna? with 23 routes and over 1,500 jobs

Ryanair has announced a record-breaking Winter 2024 schedule for Pozna?, adding a fourth aircraft to its base and expanding its network to 23 routes, including new connections to Copenhagen, Malaga, Palermo, and Thessaloniki. The schedule also features increased flights to popular sunny destinations such as Alicante, Bari, Malta, Paphos, and Rome.

This expansion will boost Ryanair’s passenger capacity in Pozna? to 2 million annually and create over 1,500 jobs in the region.

With a $4.2 billion investment in Polish airports, Ryanair continues to support regional connectivity, economic development, and tourism. To mark the launch of the new schedule, the airline is offering discounted fares starting at PLN 79 for a limited three-day sale on its website.