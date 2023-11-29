Ryanair unveils Belgium’s Summer 2024 programme with 2 new destinations (Sarajevo & Dubrovnik) and over 6.5 million seats

Ryanair has launched its Summer 2024 programme offering more than 6.5 million seats for Belgian travellers. The programme encompasses an array of sunny destinations, city breaks, and hidden gems.

As part of this Summer 2024 schedule, Ryanair today (29 November) announced two new routes from Brussels South Charleroi to Dubrovnik (2 weekly flights) and Sarajevo (4 weekly flights) starting from April

To mark the occasion, Ryanair has initiated a limited-time seat sale with prices starting at €35.99 for travel until the end of October 2024.

Jade Kirwan, Ryanair’s communications director, encourages early bookings to secure the best rates and invites customers to explore the extensive destination choices at ryanair.com.

Jade Kirwan added: “We are delighted to be bringing even more choice and value to our Brussels customers with the addition of these new routes to Dubrovnik and Sarajevo to our Summer ‘24 schedule, offering our customers in Brussels Charleroi even more choice when planning their Summer holidays.

We look forward to welcoming customers onboard our flights to/from Brussels Charleroi next Summer as Ryanair continues to deliver more connectivity and lower fares than any other airline in Europe.”