Ryanair unveils 15 new summer routes from Vienna for 2022 (91 in total)

2 billion USD investment promotes recovery of Austria’s tourism and labour market

Ryanair announced its biggest-ever summer schedule from Vienna, with 15 new summer routes (91 in total) to exciting destinations such as Amman, Genoa and Venice, boosting Austria’s tourism and job creation. With 19 aircraft based – 5 additional – Ryanair’s total investment in Vienna now exceeds USD 2 billion and supports over 600 aviation jobs and over 5,000 indirect jobs, without the Austrian government having to pay a euro in state aid.

Ryanair continues to grow in Vienna, while EasyJet and Level have ceased operations and Austrian and Wizz Air have reduced capacity, fleets and routes.

As Covid travel restrictions are lifted across Europe, Vienna citizens/visitors can now book a well-deserved summer holiday and enjoy the best Ryanair fares to a variety of beach destinations in Spain, Italy, Portugal and Greece, while at the same time giving Viennese tourism a much-needed boost after two lost summers.

To support this fleet expansion to 19 based aircraft and the 91 routes in summer 2022, Ryanair is holding an open applicant day in Vienna on Monday 14 March and is ready to recruit over 50 new cabin crew members. Ryanair’s growth in Vienna is being funded without a euro in state aid from the Austrian government, which has made a loan of €300m in tax money to Austrian Airlines (a Lufthansa subsidiary) which is reducing its fleet by 20% from 82 to 61 aircraft and experienced a 66% drop in traffic.

Michael O’Leary, Ryanair Group CEO, said: “As Austria’s fastest-growing airline, Ryanair is pleased to announce its largest Vienna flight schedule to date, offering 91 routes, including 15 new ones, to exciting destinations such as Amman, Rimini and Venice. While other airlines are cutting routes and jobs in Vienna or closing them altogether (such as EasyJet and Level), Ryanair continues to expand its fleet and bases five new aircraft in Vienna this summer, bringing the total fleet to 19 aircraft (EUR 2 billion investment). More than 600 high-paying jobs in aviation will be created and Austria’s post-Covid tourism and labour market recovery will be promoted.

In order to give our Viennese customers/visitors the opportunity to book their summer vacation at the best rates, we recommend everyone to book early. To encourage this, we’re launching a three-day seat sale with fares starting at just €19.99 each way for travel through October 2022, which must be booked by Friday 11 March. With these ultra-low fares selling out fast, customers should visit www.ryanair.com today to make sure they don’t miss out.”

VIENNA – 15 NEW SUMMER 2022 ROUTES

Amman

Banya Luka

Bremen

Genoa

Kosice

Lamezia

Lappeenranta

Manchester

Perugia

Pula

Rimini

Sibiu

Stockholm

Venice

Zaragoza