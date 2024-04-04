Ryanair to resume flights to Israel on 3 June

Ryanair, Europe’s leading airline, has announced the resumption of operations to and from Tel Aviv following Ben Gurion International Airport’s decision to reopen low-cost Terminal 1.

Starting from June 3rd, Ryanair will operate 40 flights per week to and from Tel Aviv, connecting it with destinations such as Athens, Bari, Berlin, Budapest, Malta, Milan, and Paphos, but not yet Brussels South Charleroi. Flights are available for booking on the Ryanair website.

This decision reflects the airline’s commitment to providing connectivity to key markets like Cyprus, Germany, Greece, and Italy.