Ryanair to restore full Tel Aviv flights amid resilient demand

Ryanair plans to operate a full summer schedule to Tel Aviv, optimistic about the reopening of Ben Gurion Airport’s Terminal 1 for low-cost carriers. The airline, which withdrew from Israel due to the war in Gaza and Lebanon, resumed flights from Jordan in December.

Ryanair expects most airlines to resume flights to Tel Aviv by summer, guided by European aviation safety regulations.

About other markets, Ryanair disclosed the following:

German expansion: Two additional aircraft will add 800,000 seats to regional airports, though cuts remain at major hubs due to high fees.

Resilient demand: CEO Eddie Wilson highlighted robust consumer travel trends, with the potential for Ryanair’s German traffic to double under more favourable cost structures.

The airline sees long-term growth opportunities despite current challenges, reinforcing confidence in European aviation recovery.