Ryanair to open new base in Paris-Beauvais in winter 2020

32 Routes (2 new), 2 based aircraft, $200m investment

Ryanair announced it will open a new base at Paris-Beauvais, from 3rd December 2020, with 2 based aircraft (an investment of $200m) and 32 routes (2 new to/from Paphos and Manchester) connecting Paris to 13 countries across Europe.

Ryanair’s new Paris-Beauvais base will deliver:

2 based aircraft ($200m investment)

2 new routes to Paphos & Manchester (both with twice-weekly services)

Connections to business hubs such as Barcelona, Dublin, Lisbon, Madrid & Milan; holiday destinations including Alicante, Bari, Faro or Thessaloniki; and city break options such as Krakow, Rome & Porto.

32 routes in total

Over 105 weekly flights

Over 2,300 direct and indirect jobs

Paris consumers and visitors can now book a getaway as far out as October 2021, flying on the lowest fares ever to business and leisure destinations including Barcelona, Milan, Faro or Thessaloniki. To celebrate its new base, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just €9.99, for travel in October & November, which must be booked by midnight Friday (25 Sept) only on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness said:

“We are delighted to announce a $200 million investment at Ryanair’s fourth French base in Paris-Beauvais Airport. This development will create over 2,300 direct and indirect jobs at a time when other airlines, including Air France, retrench and reduce capacity and investment, despite receiving €7bn in discriminatory State Aid.

We are also pleased to announce the launch of our Paris-Beauvais winter schedule, with 32 routes in total, including two new services to Paphos & Manchester (both twice weekly) and connections to exciting business and leisure destinations such as Barcelona, Milan, Faro and Thessaloniki.

We are delighted to conclude this long term investment with Paris-Beauvais, who continue to work to deliver efficient operations and competitive airport charges, which offers the means for traffic growth and new routes at Ryanair’s fourth French base.

To celebrate, we are releasing seats for sale from €9.99 for travel in October & November, available until midnight on Friday (25 Sept). Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”

François Rubichon, Paris-Beauvais Airport’s Chairman of the board, said:

“Paris-Beauvais airport is delighted for this achievement and to see such a mark of confidence from our first airline partner, the leading European carrier, Ryanair.

Our historic relationship has been strengthened and is now evolving to a new dimension with this operational base, its jobs and the potential developments it will allow, especially in such challenging times for air transport.

Finally, Paris-Beauvais airport is the first base announced by Ryanair in Europe since the beginning of the crisis and materializes the hard work carried out for several months between SAGEB and Ryanair teams. All the employees and partners are looking forward to welcoming the first 2 aircraft and its crews on the 3rd December 2020″.

23 Sep 2020