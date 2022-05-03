Navigate

Ryanair to link Klagenfurt, Austria, with Brussels South Charleroi and 3 other airports in winter 2022/23

Ryanair is planning a large-scale comeback at Klagenfurt Airport in Austria for the 2022/23 winter flight schedule. The Irish low-cost airline will indeed launch a new scheduled service between Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) and Klagenfurt.

The route will be operated twice weekly and is mainly aimed at fans of winter sports. Klagenfurt, the provincial capital of Carinthia, offers indeed many winter resorts in the area of Villach.

Simultaneously Ryanair will start flights to Klagenfurt Airport from London Stansted, Manchester and Dublin in addition to BSCA.

