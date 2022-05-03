Ryanair to link Klagenfurt, Austria, with Brussels South Charleroi and 3 other airports in winter 2022/23

André Orban
Photo by Lucas Davies on Unsplash

Ryanair is planning a large-scale comeback at Klagenfurt Airport in Austria for the 2022/23 winter flight schedule. The Irish low-cost airline will indeed launch a new scheduled service between Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) and Klagenfurt.

The route will be operated twice weekly and is mainly aimed at fans of winter sports. Klagenfurt, the provincial capital of Carinthia, offers indeed many winter resorts at a short distance in the area of Villach.

Simultaneously Ryanair will start flights to Klagenfurt Airport from London Stansted (twice weekly), Manchester (once a week) and Dublin (twice weekly) in addition to BSCA.

