Ryanair to link Faro, Portugal, with Marrakesh, Morocco

Ryanair is set to connect Faro (FAO) directly to Marrakesh (RAK), Morocco, starting in the summer of 2024 as part of a significant $1.4 billion investment in the country.

The Irish low-cost airline aims to launch flights between Faro and Marrakesh, with the first scheduled flights anticipated to start on March 31, operating weekly on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays until October 25.

Additionally, Ryanair’s summer schedule for 2024 in Morocco will introduce new routes between Tangier and both Lisbon and Porto.

The airline’s investment anticipates operating 1,100 weekly flights across 175 routes, including 35 new routes, further reinforcing the partnership between Ryanair and the Kingdom of Morocco. Ryanair DAC’s CEO, Eddie Wilson, expressed pride in this investment, highlighting the significant boost it would bring to the airline’s summer schedule, aiming to cater to over 5 million passengers to, from, and within Morocco.

Source: Portugal Resident