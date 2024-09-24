Ryanair to launch year-round scheduled flights from Milan to Rovaniemi

From October 2024, Ryanair will continue its scheduled flights from Milan to Rovaniemi Airport all year round. The route will already be the third year-round international flight connection to Finavia’s airports in Lapland.

Ryanair will introduce year-round scheduled flights from Milan Bergamo to Rovaniemi Airport in Finland starting on October 27, 2024. Initially offering three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, the service will shift to twice a week from April 2025, continuing throughout the year. The flights will be operated using 189-seat Boeing 737 aircraft.

This new route marks the third year-round international flight to Lapland, further enhancing Rovaniemi’s accessibility. Petri Vuori, Senior Vice President at Finavia, highlighted Ryanair’s significance as a key partner. Sanna Kärkkäinen, Managing Director of Visit Rovaniemi, emphasized the increasing demand from Southern Europe, not just for winter tourism but also for snowless seasons.

The new route joins Discover Airlines and Edelweiss Air, part of the Lufthansa Group, which have year-round connections to Kittilä Airport in Lapland from Frankfurt and Zürich.