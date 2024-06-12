Ryanair to launch new route from Paris Beauvais to Rovaniemi

In November 2024, Ryanair will commence scheduled flights from Paris Beauvais Airport to Rovaniemi, Lapland. This route will be the sixth Ryanair route to Rovaniemi Airport for the winter season.

Route Details:

Schedule : Twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.

: Twice a week on Mondays and Fridays. Duration: From November 1, 2024, to March 28, 2025.

Additional Routes:

Ryanair will also offer flights from Rovaniemi to Brussels Charleroi, Dublin, Liverpool, London, and Milan during the winter.

Comments from Finavia:

Petri Vuori, Senior Vice President at Finavia, expressed enthusiasm for Ryanair’s expanding Finnish route offerings, highlighting the importance of regular scheduled flights for Finland’s accessibility.

Summer Routes:

This summer, Ryanair will fly from Helsinki Airport to up to 12 destinations in Europe.