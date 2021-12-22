Ryanair to launch its 37th new European route from Stockholm Arlanda: destination Kiev

Ryanair continues to strengthen its presence in the Swedish market and will launch another European route from Stockholm Arlanda Airport for the summer season. The air link to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev will be the 37th new direct route launched by Ryanair from its new base at Arlanda since it opened in the autumn.

Air traffic between Stockholm and Kiev had trended positively in recent years before the pandemic. Nearly 60 per cent of passengers were from Ukraine and 37 per cent were from Sweden. The largest group of passengers were leisure travellers flying as tourists, but more than one-third of passengers travelled to visit family and friends.

Kiev is the capital of Ukraine and one of the oldest cities in Eastern Europe. The city is located in the north of the country and straddles the river Dnieper, which flows all the way to the Black Sea.

Kiev is a site with many historical monuments and buildings of interest, with golden domes and shining spires dominating the cityscape. At the same time, the leafy city is described as a mixture of old traditions and modern capitalism, featuring busy boulevards, shopping centres, innumerable churches, fantastic music and a vibrant nightlife. According to many people, one must-visit site if you are in Kiev is Chernobyl, which is a two-hour bus ride away.

Starting March 29, 2022, Ryanair will fly Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN) – Kiev Boryspil International Airport (KBP) twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Tickets are now on sale. Ryanair will be the second operator on this route, with SAS already providing service.