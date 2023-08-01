Ryanair to launch a route from Rovaniemi Airport to Bergamo, Italy, in the winter

In November 2023, Ryanair will start direct scheduled flights from Rovaniemi to Milan Bergamo Airport. The airline will fly the route twice a week during the 2023–2024 winter season.

On 4 November 2023, Ryanair will start direct flights between Rovaniemi Airport and Milan Bergamo Airport. The route will be flown twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, throughout the 2023–2024 winter season. The route will be operated with B737 aircraft.

Milan Bergamo Airport is located on the outskirts of the City of Bergamo, with easy access to Milan and other cities in Northern Italy.

Ryanair will fly five direct routes from Rovaniemi Airport in the winter

The new route is already Ryanair’s fifth route from Rovaniemi Airport. The airline will resume flying its last winter’s routes to Dublin, Brussels South Charleroi and London Stansted. One more weekly flight will be added for all these routes for the upcoming winter season. In addition, Ryanair will launch a new route to Liverpool in October 2023.

All flights can now be booked through the Ryanair website.

“Ryanair’s international routes from Rovaniemi are great additions to Finavia airports’ route offering. Like our other airports in Lapland, Rovaniemi Airport now will offer even better connections with the rest of the world for the winter season,” says Petri Vuori, Finavia’s Senior Vice President responsible for route development.