Ryanair to launch 11 new Germany routes for winter 2021

Ryanair announced today (August 16) 11 new routes from Germany for winter 2021/22 – perfect for those who have missed their summer vacation so far. Ryanair’s German Winter 2021 flight schedule now offers over 700 weekly flights to more than 200 destinations, including 11 new connections to a large number of European hotspots.

German customers can now book a well-deserved winter break on one of the new Ryanair routes and have the certainty that there will be no change fee if their plans change.

Ryanair’s German winter flight schedule 2021 offers:

From / To / Weekly Frequency

Cologne Fuerteventura 1

Cologne Paphos 3

Cologne Athens 2

Cologne Budapest 4

Memmingen Gran Canaria 2

Memmingen Paphos 2

Memmingen Lamezia 2

Frankfurt Fuerteventura 2

Frankfurt Hahn Seville 2nd

Nuremberg Bologna 2

Baden-Baden Faro 2

Jason McGuinness, Director of Commercial at Ryanair:

“As Europe’s largest airline, we are pleased to introduce 11 new German winter routes for those who want to book a sunny short vacation to Paphos, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and other places or who are planning a city trip to Bologna, Budapest or Faro.

German passengers can now book a well-deserved winter vacation and be assured that they can change their travel dates free of charge until the end of December 2021 if their plans change.

To celebrate the day, we are offering seats from just € 19.99 for trips up to March 2022, bookable by midnight on August 18. Since these amazingly low prices will sell out quickly, customers should visit www.ryanair.com to ensure they don’t miss out.”

16 Aug 2021