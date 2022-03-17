Navigate

Ryanair to fly to Stockholm and Biarritz from Cologne/Bonn airport

Ryanair aircraft at Cologne/Bonn airport

Nordic beauty or southern French chic: the Irish low-cost airline Ryanair has announced two new and exciting destinations from Cologne Bonn – Stockholm and Biarritz – just in time to kick off its summer flight schedule at the end of March. The Swedish capital will be served every Thursday and Sunday as of 27 March and offers travellers a versatile city break destination that is close to nature, especially in the summer months.

Ryanair will also be flying to the south-westernmost tip of France every Wednesday and Saturday as of 30 March. The seaside resort of Biarritz on the French-Spanish border will be served from CGN for the first time. It is the perfect starting point for exploring the wild Atlantic coast, the Basque country and the Pyrenees.

We are delighted that Ryanair is expanding its offer again in time for the start of the summer flight schedule and is offering a brand new destination at our airport: Biarritz,” explains Thilo Schmid, Managing Director of the airport. “People’s desire to travel is clearly noticeable, and both destinations are a great addition to our flight schedule.” A Boeing 737-800 with 189 seats will be used.

